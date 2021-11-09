Find out the detailed market update for S&P 500, Russell 2000, Nasdaq and Dow Jones using Wyckoff techniques.
Key Points
- Why there is heavy accumulation in Russell 2000 via the apex formation.
- How to anticipate if a potential rotation will happen.
- Using Wyckoff’s law — efforts vs results to interpret the supply absorption and judge the timing of the up swing.
This video is extracted from my Weekly Live session on 7 Nov 2021. Watch the video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls poke 1.1600, await ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, extending a three-day rebound. The US dollar tracks Treasury yields lower, shrugging off a cautious market mood amid resurfacing Chinese property sector woes. German ZEW, PPI and central bankers’ speeches in focus.
GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3600 on Brexit chatters, BOE’s Bailey eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3560-70 following the heaviest daily jump in over a week. While the broad US dollar weakness allowed the Cable pair to recover the previous day, fears concerning Brexit and the UK’s coronavirus conditions seem to weigh on the quote of late.
Gold consolidates above $1820, awaits US PPI, Powell
Gold price is consolidating near two-month highs of $1827, finding demand from broad-based US dollar weakness and renewed downside in the Treasury yields across the curve. The market mood remains cautious amid Chinese property sector concerns and growing inflation risks.
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to the latest report by CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Why is the US dollar decoupling from yields?
The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Monday despite a good jobs report and a rise in Treasury yields. The greenback typically takes its cue from yields as a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy ...