Rough rice technical analysis summary
Sell Stop։ Below 16,1.
Stop Loss: Above 17,4.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR Parabolic SAR
|Sell
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Rough rice chart analysis
On the daily timeframe, RICE: D1 has broken down the support line of the neutral range and the uptrend. A number of technical analysis indicators formed signals for further decline. We do not rule out a bearish movement if RICE: D1 falls below its most recent low of 16.1. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limit is possible above the last 2 upper fractals, the upper Bollinger band and the Parabolic signal: 17.4. After opening a pending order, we move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal high. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders after making a trade can switch to a four-hour chart and set a stop loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (17.4) without activating the order (16.1), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of commodities - Rough rice
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has increased its forecast for the global rice harvest. Will the RICE quotes continue to correct?
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!