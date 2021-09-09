S&P 500 decline leaves something to be desired – conviction of the bears. Credit markets and the dollar have sent not so subtle signs that we‘re in the latter innings of this week‘s corrective move, and a snapback attempt in stocks is likely. That‘s even more so true in commodities – these didn‘t wait (with the exception of copper). Stocks though remain wavering, without a clear tech or value leader.
But did you notice the degree of bearishness that such a measly downswing elicited? Given where the Fed and Treasury are in monetary and spending plans, nothing has changed – the debt ceiling drama is still out of the markets‘ focus alongside pretty much everything else including Evergrande and similar fears. Who could have forgotten the late Jan GameStop, or then Archegos? And the markets keep rising on the staircase liquidity wave interrupted by a fresh stimulus here and there:
That‘s why I‘m not concerned that the day before yesterday:
(…) Precious metals, copper and oil bore the brunt of souring sentiment, with cryptocurrencies joining in the slide later through the day. But have the material facts changed, or all we got was a whiff of risk-off? September is likely to be volatile, it seasonally is, and August had been a surprisingly calm month. You know what they say about periods of lower volatility giving way to those of higher readings… Time to buckle up.
Time to buckle up indeed, as a brief ambush of the generally rising markets, is likely to come in autumn. Either the Fed tapers before Dec, forcing it effectively to happen now, or its inaction would defer it to 2022 (the downswing catalyst would then be inflation).
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
The S&P 500 downswing was stopped in its tracks by the intraday reversal – the bulls are likely to attempt to take prices higher still.
Credit markets
Credit market slide had been arrested, and the uptick across the board is a positive sign. The bulls have something to build on.
Gold, silver and miners
Gold and silver are stable in the very short run, and can surprise on the upside – the dual spike in the dollar and yields hasn‘t helped, but these headwinds won‘t last.
Crude oil
Crude oil had a positive day in spite of the energy sector weakness – its volatile trading is likely to continue as the 50-day moving average presents an obstacle still.
Copper
Copper declined in spite of the rising CRB Index – its relative weakness continues even if the red metal is likely to score gains today, making up for yesterday‘s excessive weakness.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin and Ethereum still looks to have found a temporary floor, and the selling pressure appears abating. The bulls‘ chance is approaching.
Summary
Risk-off appears getting long in the tooth as those who have gotten used to two day corrections could say. Time for a pause in selling is at hand, but the volatile September is far from over. In the big picture, the stock market, PMs and commodity bull runs remain intact, and their upcoming trajectory will be dictated by the dollar and yields.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1800 after an unimpressive ECB
The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged as widely anticipated. Also, policymakers made it clear that there is no time for tapering, despite announcing they will be buying bonds at a “moderately lower pace.” Lagarde said they are “re-calibrating” not tapering.
GBP/USD keeps advancing beyond 1.3800
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3830, extending its early advance. The US dollar is under selling pressure despite stable US government bond yields. Stocks trade mixed as investors eye ECB Lagarde’s speech.
Gold: $1802 is a tough nut to crack on road to recovery
Gold price is looking to recover lost ground while finding support near the two-week lows of $1782 earlier on. The rebound in gold price comes on the heels of a broad retracement in the US dollar from the weekly tops.
Altcoins recover first as BTC contemplates comeback
Bitcoin price is bouncing off the demand zone extending from $44,705 to $46,031, showing signs of restarting an uptrend. Ethereum price is grappling with the $3,488 resistance level, anticipating a retest of $4,000.
Tesla still charges as market stumbles
Tesla performed nicely on Wednesday even if the stock did only manage a 0.13% gain. The overall market sentiment and such notables as Apple fell over 1% while meme stocks suffered pretty steep falls.