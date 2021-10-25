10/22 Recap: - The S&P opened with an 4 handle gap down and continued 4 handles lower into a 9:30 AM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 18 handles higher into a 10:30 AM high of the day and a new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 36 handles into an 11:49 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into a 2:37 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 13 handles into a 3:19 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied about 4 handles into the close.
10//22 – The major indices had a very divergent day with the following closes: The DJIA + 73.94; S&P 500 - 4.88; and the
Nasdaq Composite – 125.50. The DJIA made a new all-time high at 35.765.02; The S&P 500 made a new all-time high at 4559.67.
Looking ahead – Friday, the market had a very mixed divergent day with the S&P having a small lower close. Unfortunately, this gives us very little if any clue as to what we should do with our 10/22 AC change in trend window. There is a good chance that for a few days next week, the market will follow a mirror image of the past few days, which means choppy, whippy and mostly sideways. It could be more super siesta sideways action. Whatever trend is established by Tuesday is likely to continue for the rest of the week, as there are no major change in trend points for the rest of the week.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming Events:
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
4. A. 10/22 AC – Mercury Greatest Elongation West. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
B. 10/22 AC – Jupiter 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.
C. 10/22 AC – Uranus 90 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
5. A. 10/29 AC – Venus Greatest Elongation East. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.5
B. 10/29 AC – Pluto 90 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 10/29 AC – Geo Mars enters Scorpio. Important change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, and T-Bonds.
Stock Market Key Dates –
Fibonacci – 10/29
Astro – 10/25, 10/29 AC
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4524, Resistance – 4580
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4540, Resistance – 4580
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
As of 10/22, I am dropping the charts marked Pages 26 and 28.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured in critical daily resistance ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is flat in the open this week at 1.1645 at daily resistance with the US dollar trying to hold up. Investors have taken profits since the dollar index hit a one-year high last week as they build expectations for sooner rate increases in other currencies.
GBP/USD: Buyers defends 1.3750 below 100-day SMA
GBP/USD edges higher on the first trading day of the week in the Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near 1.3850 below the bearish sloping line. MACD signals sideways momentum with the underlying neutral sentiment.
EUR/USD pressured in critical daily resistance ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is flat in the open this week at 1.1645 at daily resistance with the US dollar trying to hold up. Investors have taken profits since the dollar index hit a one-year high last week as they build expectations for sooner rate increases in other currencies.
Bitcoin set to retest $56,000
Bitcoin price is heading lower following a break below a critical support trend line. The leading cryptocurrency is now exposed to a downside target of $56,568. The BTC IOMAP model suggests that the bellwether cryptocurrency is unlikely to drop below $56,000.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.