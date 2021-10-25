10/22 Recap: - The S&P opened with an 4 handle gap down and continued 4 handles lower into a 9:30 AM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 18 handles higher into a 10:30 AM high of the day and a new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 36 handles into an 11:49 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into a 2:37 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 13 handles into a 3:19 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied about 4 handles into the close.

10//22 – The major indices had a very divergent day with the following closes: The DJIA + 73.94; S&P 500 - 4.88; and the

Nasdaq Composite – 125.50. The DJIA made a new all-time high at 35.765.02; The S&P 500 made a new all-time high at 4559.67.

Looking ahead – Friday, the market had a very mixed divergent day with the S&P having a small lower close. Unfortunately, this gives us very little if any clue as to what we should do with our 10/22 AC change in trend window. There is a good chance that for a few days next week, the market will follow a mirror image of the past few days, which means choppy, whippy and mostly sideways. It could be more super siesta sideways action. Whatever trend is established by Tuesday is likely to continue for the rest of the week, as there are no major change in trend points for the rest of the week.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming Events:

4. A. 10/22 AC – Mercury Greatest Elongation West. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

B. 10/22 AC – Jupiter 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.

C. 10/22 AC – Uranus 90 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

5. A. 10/29 AC – Venus Greatest Elongation East. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.5

B. 10/29 AC – Pluto 90 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 10/29 AC – Geo Mars enters Scorpio. Important change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, and T-Bonds.

Stock Market Key Dates –

Fibonacci – 10/29

Astro – 10/25, 10/29 AC

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4524, Resistance – 4580

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 4540, Resistance – 4580

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.

