Week of 10/04 Recap: - The S&P made a high late Friday, 10/01, just ahead of Venus Aphelion, over the weekend. Monday, the S&P opened down 27 handles from Friday’s high and continued 68 handles lower into mid-day Monday for the low of the week. From that low, the S&P rallied sharply 88 handles into a Tuesday afternoon high. From that high, the S&P dropped sharply 78 handles into a Wednesday AM low and into our triple whammy change in trend window. From that low, the S&P rallied sharply 140 handles into a Thursday AM high of the week. From that high, the S&P gradually eroded lower into the weekend.

10//08 - The major indices had a small down day with the following closes: The DJIA – 8.69; S&P 500 – 8.42; and the Nasdaq Composite – 74.48.

Looking ahead:

The NOW Index has moved to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is not an outright buy signal, but rather a cautionary signal for the bears that there is a

moderate imbalance of shorts. If you are short multiple positions, you may want to reduce your position.

Coming Events:

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

1. A. 10/01 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Corn, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, Wheat.

B. 10/05 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend COMMODITY INDEX, Copper,

Oats, and OIL

C. 10/05 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially

Sugar & Wheat.

D. 10/05 AC – Pluto in Capricorn turns Direct. Major change in trend Cocoa, Coffee, Hogs, and T-Bonds.

2. A. 10/08 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Coffee and Copper.

B. 10/08 AC – Jupiter 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.

C. 10/14 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 10/15 AC - Neptune 90 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 10/15 AC – Jupiter in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Copper and Oats.

Stock Market Key Dates

Market Math –

10/6 – 4,597 Music Days from the 3/06/2009 major low.

Fibonacci – 10/6, 10/15, 10/18, 10/29

Astro – 10/4, 10/6, 10/11, 10/14, 10/15, 10/20, 10/25, 10/29 AC

Support - 4315 Resistance – 4430

Support - 4315, 4260, 4195 Resistance – 4430

