The German DAX started the week on a positive note, showing a modest increase in its value although the initial gains have tapered off somewhat, investors were eagerly awaiting the release of the Ifo business sentiment index, which ultimately surpassed expectations. Despite the fact that the overall state of the German economy still appears lackluster, it's noteworthy that this condition hasn't exerted a substantial impact on the DAX index, and there are several underlying reasons for this resilience.

Firstly, the economic deceleration that has been observed has not yet translated into a noticeable downturn in the financial performance of the companies listed on the DAX with current forecasts maintaining a moderately optimistic outlook for these companies, suggesting that they are weathering the economic challenges reasonably well.

Secondly, a significant proportion of the companies featured on the DAX are not solely reliant on the German market as they are multinational corporations with diverse operations and substantial sales occurring outside of Germany's borders. Notable names like BMW, Siemens, and Bayer have a truly global presence, meaning that their fortunes are closely tied to the broader global economic conditions rather than being solely contingent on Germany's domestic situation. As such, the performance of these multinational companies can act as a buffer against the economic headwinds faced by Germany itself.

In essence, the resilience of the DAX in the face of Germany's lackluster economic conditions can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the robust performance of multinational corporations and the interconnected nature of the global economy, where events in the United States and other key markets can have far-reaching repercussions.

Chinese worries put pressure on global sentiment

The Chinese stock market experienced a lackluster session, with a notable drop of over 6% in the benchmark for real estate developer stocks. This decline followed a week marked by broader selling pressure, initially in the Asian session and now indirectly affecting Europe as well. Chinese futures have already recorded a 2% loss, dampening the previous Friday's optimistic rebound triggered by statements from investment banks UBS and Goldman Sachs. Furthermore, emerging markets are grappling with challenges such as a strengthening US dollar and persistently high oil prices. Bank of America anticipates that yields on 10-year bonds will continue to rise, potentially reaching a 4.75% level.

One specific area of concern was a sub-index tracking Chinese real estate developers, which tumbled by 6.6% today, marking the steepest decline in nine months. The troubled Chinese conglomerate Evergrande added to the unease by postponing a scheduled meeting with creditors that was supposed to commence today. Meanwhile, the European Union issued a warning to China, indicating a more assertive stance in safeguarding its economic interests, which could potentially involve restrictions on Chinese exports. On a somewhat positive note, there was initial excitement following the news that Washington and Beijing were establishing working groups to address economic and financial issues, but this optimism proved short-lived.