An intraday stock market rally attempt failed again today and the intraday selloff in bonds reversed as well to more flattening at the long end.
October Change Synopsis
- Since October 1, the yield on 3-year notes has gone up 32 basis points.
- The yield on the 30-year long bond has fallen 26 basis points.
- That is a relative flattening of 58 basis points, over double two quarter point rate hikes.
Powell Congressional Testimony
Yesterday, in testimony to Congress, Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed concerns over inflation.
He also stated it was appropriate to consider wrapping up tapering a few months sooner. Previously, the Fed's tapering target was June 2022.
Interesting Bond Market Reaction
Yesterday I commented Stocks Decline as Powell Warns of Higher Inflation and Accelerated QE Tapering
The stock market reaction is what I would have expected on the above news.
The bond market reaction is far more interesting. Yields at the long end tumbled and rose in the middle.
Given news that the fed would taper (end QE expansion) sooner and then start hiking rates sooner, one would have expected a stock market decline (and been correct).
But if the economy was strengthening, bond yields would normally go up across the board. They didn't.
Treasury Yields October 1 vs November 30
The lead chart shows the relative change and the speed at which things are happening.
Retiring the Phrase "Inflation is Transitory"
After insisting for over a year that inflation was transitory, Powell finally decided to throw in the towel.
This brought out some amusing observations from economist David Rosenberg and others.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides sub-1.1300 as the dollar accelerates advance
EUR/USD finally broke below 1.1300, helped by encouraging US employment-related figures ahead of the November jobs report. ECB officials still holding back on tapering.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.3300
GBP/USD is edging higher toward 1.3330 in the second half of the day on Thursday as the greenback stays under modest selling pressure. The US Department of Labor reported that there were 222,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.
Gold: Pressure persists November low at risk of giving up
Gold fell to a 1-month low of $1,763.33 a troy ounce, bouncing just modestly from it and currently trading around 1,767.00. The bright metal weakened the most during US trading hours, as the American dollar met some market’s favour.
ETH outperforming its peers, BTC struggles and XRP bearish
BTC refrains from making new highs as Tuesday’s gap-fill kills uptrend continuation. ETH outpaces its peers by barely hitting new highs. XRP price again looking for direction as investors interest wanes.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?