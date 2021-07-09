The bond market finally won the tug-of-war in markets on Thursday as risk trades finally followed yields lower. Markets are back in risk-on mode with 10-year yields rebounding off their 200-DMA. (more on this below). AUD is the highest performer, followed by NZD and CAD with JPY losing against al currencies. The Canadian jobs report is due on Friday (more on CAD jobs and BoC in the final paragraph).
We say it often but it's worth repeating today: Listen to what the bond market is saying. Falling yields spilled over into a broader risk-off trade Thursday with global stocks sinking and USD/JPY dropping a full cent.
This move has been brewing for a while but market participants are utterly puzzled by the lack of fundamentals underpinnings for the drop. We've highlighted the Fed but it's a stretch and the delta variant is a known unknown so that's a hard sell as well. Bond traders continue to point to positioning and liquidity, which is why we will be watching how upcoming Treasury auctions are digested.
Adding to the puzzle was glimmer of a turnaround in New York trade as 10-year yields bounced off the 200-dma we highlighted earlier in the week. 1.39-40% now becomes the new resistance, but vulnerability towards more downside remains for near the 100-WEEK MA at 1.21%. The dollar stabilized soon after and bounced, stocks followed. Oil also finished higher on the day in a sign that trade is washed out. Copper has been flat for three weeks and isn't reflecting any newfound growth fears.
The best advice might be to roll with the technicals and manage risk until the price action and fundamentals converge.
One spot to watch especially closely is CAD. The Canadian jobs report is due on Friday followed by the BOC next Wednesday. That's a live meeting with a genuine taper likely. The loonie is also at the nexus of the oil and risk trades. The consensus is for a healthy 195K jobs and 7.7% unemployment from 8.2%. Lockdowns were eased in the month so it could be a good one, though July/Aug is set to be even stronger.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves above 1.1850 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD has advanced back above 1.1850 as the US dollar retreats from the highs despite rising US yields. ECB President Christine Lagarde did not mention monetary policy on Friday after presenting a strategic review on Thursday.
GBP/USD recapture 1.38, shrugging off weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, moving up as the US dollar takes a breather from its gains. Earlier, UK GDP missed estimates with 0.8% in May and BOE Governor Bailey refrained from talking about monetary policy in his speech. Covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD wavers in tight range around $1800, key levels to watch
Gold remains confined within a narrow range around $1800 mark. Risk-off flows subside, Treasury yields rebound while USD slips.
Cardano founder faces backlash for his prediction as ADA price eyes 22% advance
Cardano price is anticipating a bounce from a crucial demand zone ranging from $1.287 to $1.318. Charles Hoskinson faced slack on Twitter due to his July 2020 prediction.
USD/CAD drops towards 1.2450 as Canada adds 230.7K jobs in June
The Canadian economy added 230,700 jobs in June when compared to 68,000 job losses reported in May and expectations of +195,000, the latest data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday.