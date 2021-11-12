S&P 500 really went through a brief pause in selling, but credit markets haven‘t stopped really. Their weakness continues but is hitting value a tad harder than tech. Together with VIX turning south, that‘s one more sign of why the bulls are slowly becoming the increasingly more favored side. Hold your horses though, I‘m talking about a very short-term outlook – this correction doesn‘t appear to be over just yet (the second half of Nov is usually weaker seasonally):
(…) some treading the water before stocks make up their mind is most likely next. The downswing doesn‘t appear to be totally over, but we have arguably seen the greater part of it already. … I‘m still looking for clues to the bond markets.
There, it had been a one-way ride. TLT though is having trouble declining further, and that means a brief upswing carrying over into stocks, is likely. Primarily tech would benefit, and the ever more negative real rates would put a floor beneath the feverish precious metals run. Make no mistake though, the tide in gold and silver has turned, and inflation expectations aren‘t as tame anymore.
In this light, there‘s no point in sweating the commodities retracement of late. True, the rising dollar is taking some steam out of the CRB superbull, but that‘s only temporary – I‘m looking for the greenback to reverse to the downside once the debt ceiling drama reappears at the beginning of Dec. Then, the Treasury would also have to start issuing more (short-term) debt, which would put a damper on any upswing attempts.
Meanwhile, inflation would keep at least as hot as its been recently, and the Fed policy mistake in letting the fire burn unattended would be more broadly acknowledged. What a profitable constellation for precious metals, real and crypto assets!
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
S&P 500 is bidding its time – the shallow very short-term consolidation continues, with the bears slowly running out of time (for today).
Credit markets
HYG, LQD, and TLT – weakness anywhere you look continues, but LQD is hinting at a possible stabilization next. Unless that‘s more broadly followed in bonds, any S&P 500 upswing would remain a doubtful proposition.
Gold, silver and miners
Gold and silver were indeed just getting started – a relatively brief pause shouldn‘t be surprising. Any dips though remain to be bought. All in all, PMs are firing on all cylinders currently.
Crude oil
Crude oil bulls keep defending the $80 level, with $78 serving as the next stop if need be. The consolidation starting late Oct would though resolve to the upside in my view – it‘s just a question of shortening time.
Copper
Copper participated in the commodities upswing – not too enthusiastically, not too weakly. The volume seems just right for the base building before another red metal moves higher.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin and Ethereum are still consolidating, and the relatively tight price range keeps favoring the bulls.
Summary
S&P 500 is looking at a mildly positive day today, but the correction isn‘t probably over just yet. With most of the downside already in, I‘m looking for bullish spirits to very gradually return. Precious metals will be the star performers for the many days to come, followed by copper and then oil. Crypto better days are also lying ahead. All in all, inflation trades will keep doing better and better.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 2021 lows after concerning US confidence data Premium
EUR/USD touched a fresh 2021-low of 1.1433 in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound in the last hour. The data from the US showed that rising inflation weighed heavily on consumer sentiment in November and the greenback struggled to extend its rally.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains around 1.3400, eyes on US data Premium
After falling to a fresh 2021-low near 1.3350, GBP/USD managed to stage a technical correction and seems to have steadied around 1.3400. The University of Michigan's November Consumer Sentiment Index data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Gold remains depressed near $1,850, inflation fears to limit losses Premium
Gold edged lower on Friday and snapped six days of the winning streak to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations seemed to be the only factor that prompted some profit-taking.
Last call before BTC hits $100,000
Bitcoin price pulls back to confirm the start of an 85% breakout move. On-chain metrics suggest interest in BTC is not waning, and the immediate support levels are stable.
Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?
AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue.