We come into the new week with the US Dollar trying to make a run to the topside, this perhaps in anticipation of some more talk around a taper later this week when the Fed meets. Inflation data has certainly been picking up and this could force the Fed’s hand a bit more.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2100, in monthly lows, as sluggish markets back US dollar amid fears of Fed action. G7 couldn’t pamper EU policymakers despite upbeat announcements. Eyes on Eurozone Industrial Production amid a light docket.
GBP/USD defends 1.4100 amid unlocking delay, USD strength
The recent rebound in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains limited above 1.4100 on the first trading day of the week. The pound remains under stress amid unlocking delay and Brexit concerns. Bailey’s speech awaited.
Gold: Focus on daily close, as XAU/USD breaches key support ahead of FOMC
Gold price pressurizes weekly lows, as the US dollar holds the firmer ground. Strong US data, stimulus woes and G7 on China keep investors on the edge ahead of FOMC. Gold bears eye daily closing below the 2.5-month-long trendline support for further declines.
Ethereum might create another opportunity for buyers to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price has tagged a resistance level at $2,552 but failed to breach through. This rejection and the lack of buying pressure have played a role in preventing the rise of ETH price. The bullish momentum that evolves at either of these levels might target the range high at $2,909.
US dollar in focus at demand area, forex hoping for a spike in vol
DXY is in a phase of accumulation in consolidated markets. The week ahead will be key for the US dollar and volatility could be about to pick up. The US dollar is a keen focus for the week ahead. As it stands, forex volatility is at its lowest in over a year: