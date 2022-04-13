The New Zealand dollar is finally in positive territory on Tuesday, after posting five consecutive losing sessions.
RBNZ rate decision looms
The RBNZ is widely expected to increase rates from the current 1.00% at the Wednesday meeting, but by how much? Pundits are calling the rate decision a “coin toss” between a 0.25% and a 0.50% increase. Most analysts expect a 0.25% move, but the markets are clamouring for a super-size 0.50% move, given soaring inflation. If investors don’t get the 0.50% move, we could see the New Zealand dollar take a tumble. With the RBNZ well into its rate-hike cycle, the markets will be combing through the rate statement, with the expectation that the Bank will be hawkish in its forward guidance.
The central bank finds itself caught between a rock and a hard place ahead of this key rate decision. There is strong pressure to contain inflation, which could hit 7%, and the most effective inflation-busting tool is one or more 0.50% rate hikes. At the same time, a sharp rise in interest rates could cause the economy to stall and result in a recession. With the unexpected Ukraine war causing plenty of turbulence in the markets and consumer and business confidence at low levels, the RBNZ has good reasons to avoid a 0.50% hike.
NZIER Business Confidence dropped sharply in Q1, falling from -28 to -40. The retail sector was particularly pessimistic, as the Omicron wave caused many consumers to stay home, even with relaxation in health restrictions. The survey found that businesses are concerned about spiralling inflation and expect the RBNZ to continue raising interest rates. As well, businesses are struggling with continuing labor shortages. It’s not a pretty picture, and the survey found that firms plan to scale back on investment due to the heightened uncertainties facing businesses.
NZD/USD technical
-
There is resistance at 0.6902, followed by 0.6980.
-
NZD/USD has support at 0.6769 and 0.6691.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.