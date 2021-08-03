The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to keep the current policy unchanged as widely expected. However, and against all odds, the bank took the first steps toward winding back emergency monetary stimulus for an economy that’s exceeded forecasts. Even though many saw the bank hinting for a possible increase in asset purchases amid partial lockdown in parts of the county due to the high rate of covid19 cases. Yet, the plan to taper by 1B in September could be a message that the RBA is seeing some inflation pressure on the horizon. In the meantime, AUDUSD is still in a retracement mode, which may target 0.7470 and 0.7530’s before the downside trend resumes. Therefore, I would long some AUDUSD around here 0.7380’s with a stop at today’s low only.

4H chart

AUDUSD

Daily chart

AUDUSD

 

S3 S2 S1 Pivot R1 R2 R3
0.7252 0.7305 7333 0.7358 0.7386 0.7411 0.7464

This post is written and submitted by FBS Markets for informational purposes only. In no way shall it be interpreted or construed to create any warranties of any kind, including an offer to buy or sell any currencies or other instruments. The views and ideas shared in this post are deemed reliable and based on the most up-to-date and trustworthy sources. However, the company does not take any responsibility for accuracy and completeness of the information, and the views expressed in the post may be subject to change without prior notice.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers below 1.19 on mixed market mood

EUR/USD hovers below 1.19 on mixed market mood

EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 but above the daily low as markets are lifting their heads from Monday's concerns about slower growth following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI. US Treasury yields are off their lows and covid headlines are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to 1.39 as UK covid cases fall

GBP/USD clings to 1.39 as UK covid cases fall

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, marginally higher, as UK covid cases extend their drop toward 20,000. The broader market mood is also calmer despite growth worries. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD continues to target $1804 and $1800 support levels

XAU/USD continues to target $1804 and $1800 support levels

Gold is holding the lower ground, heading closer towards $1800, as traders remain cautious and refrain from placing any fresh directional bets ahead of the all-important US NFP data due this Friday.

Gold News

Bitcoin and altcoins correct before another run-up

Bitcoin and altcoins correct before another run-up

Bitcoin price has dropped 10% since its August 1 swing high at $42,599. Ethereum price follows BTC and has shed 9% as it bounces off the $2,460 support level. Ripple price came extremely close to retesting the range high at $0.785 but is now undergoing correction.

Read more

Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog

Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog

"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive:

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures