RBA hikes 25 basis points to 4.1% – What's next for the AUD/USD? [Video]

Hey, traders! Breaking news that's bound to shake up the financial markets. Join me, Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, as I bring you the latest update straight from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Brace yourselves, because the RBA has just announced a substantial increase in interest rates, raising them by 25 basis points to 4.1%!
In this exclusive video, I'll dive into the implications of this interest rate hike specifically for traders involved in the AUDUSD currency pair. I'll provide you with analysis and insights into how this decision is likely to impact the Australian dollar against the US dollar, including key trading levels to watch.
As the interest rates rise, we can expect increased volatility in the AUDUSD pair. The Australian dollar may experience a surge in value, reflecting the strengthened Australian economy. However, it's crucial for traders to consider the potential effects on inflation, consumer spending, and overall market sentiment. Not to mention the housing crisis that is unfolding in Australia as we speak.
During the video, I'll closely examine some key trading levels that traders should keep an eye on. These levels act as important support and resistance areas and can provide valuable insights into market behavior. By monitoring these levels, you can identify potential entry and exit points for your trades and manage your risk effectively.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 amid weaker US Dollar, EU data eyed
EUR/USD is posting small gains above 1.0700, finding support from a broad US Dollar weakness and hawkish ECB expectations ahead of the mid-tier EU data this Tuesday. Cautious market mood and disappointing German Factory Orders limit the upside in the major.
GBP/USD defends bids near 1.2450 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2450, defending minor bids in early Europe. Amidst poor US economic data and increased Fed pause bets, the US Dollar takes the back seat, despite a cautious risk tone so far this Tuesday.
Gold oscillates around $1,960 amid mixed responses to Fed’s June policy
Gold price is auctioning inside the woods around $1,960.00 in the early London session. The precious metal is displaying back-and-forth action as the investing community is divided about the interest rate decision by the Fed to be taken in June’s monetary policy meeting.
Is the metaverse hype back in action?
Although there are no major macroeconomic events this week, investors can expect massive volatility on a daily basis. The reasoning behind this outlook is that Apple will be conducting the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5.
Plotting the slope for the Fed's final glide path
Given that investors have very strong recession priors and it's well understood the services sectors are driving the bulk of the post-Covid cross-asset recovery, the negative services print was viewed a tad pessimistic on a multi-cross-asset level as the summer lull beckons.