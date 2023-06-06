RBA hikes 25 basis points to 4.1% – What's next for the AUD/USD? [Video]

Share:

Hey, traders! Breaking news that's bound to shake up the financial markets. Join me, Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, as I bring you the latest update straight from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Brace yourselves, because the RBA has just announced a substantial increase in interest rates, raising them by 25 basis points to 4.1%!

In this exclusive video, I'll dive into the implications of this interest rate hike specifically for traders involved in the AUDUSD currency pair. I'll provide you with analysis and insights into how this decision is likely to impact the Australian dollar against the US dollar, including key trading levels to watch.

As the interest rates rise, we can expect increased volatility in the AUDUSD pair. The Australian dollar may experience a surge in value, reflecting the strengthened Australian economy. However, it's crucial for traders to consider the potential effects on inflation, consumer spending, and overall market sentiment. Not to mention the housing crisis that is unfolding in Australia as we speak.

During the video, I'll closely examine some key trading levels that traders should keep an eye on. These levels act as important support and resistance areas and can provide valuable insights into market behavior. By monitoring these levels, you can identify potential entry and exit points for your trades and manage your risk effectively.