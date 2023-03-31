Next week we have the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meetings. The go-to currency pair for trading any divergence between the RBA and the RBNZ is the AUDNZD currency pair. So, there may be some opportunities ahead. The RBA meets early Tuesday morning on the 4th of April at 05:30 UK time and the RBNZ meets early Wednesday morning at 03:00 UK time. Here are the expectations for the two banks, but what we are looking for is a divergence away from these expectations to create a possible opportunity for trading the AUDNZD pair.
RBA: Expected to hold rates
The RBA is expected to hold rates next week with only a 13% chance seen for a hike of 15bps. The latest inflation print for Australia shows disinflationary forces in play for the RBA with monthly CPI falling to 6.8% from 7.1%. However, the headline inflation print is still showing signs of rising. The January print was at 7.8% y/y, so the risk here is that the RBA feels the need to hike.
However, whether it hikes or not the most important aspect will be its forward guidance. Is it at peak rates now or does it foresee even higher interest rates to come? For context, the March minutes saw the RBA willing to consider a pause in rates for April. So, a commitment to ongoing rate hikes would be a bullish surprise which would lift the AUDNZD pair.
RBNZ: Expected to hike rates
The RBNZ has short-term interest rate markets pricing in nearly 100% chance of a 25 bps rate hike to 5%. See the probability from Financial Source’s very helpful rate tracker:
The same tracker sees the terminal rate for the RBNZ at 5.25% with rate cuts for the second half of the year. Core inflation is proving sticky and is still rising. The print for January was 7.4% year on year and you can see the steady gains are not showing signs of slowing.
This high inflation environment will keep the RBNZ hiking. That is what the market expects. Once again, like the RBA, look for the forward guidance. If the RBNZ gives an indication that it is at terminal rate and that it will consider pausing then the NZD should weaken. This would open up an AUDNZD upside bias.
Summary
Look for a divergence in policy between the RBA and the RBNZ for a possible swing trade once both central banks have met. Key levels are marked below to define and limit risk.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0900 on Friday. The data published by Eurostat showed on Friday that the annual HICP declined to 6.9% in March from 8.5% in February, compared to the market expectation of 7.1%. Investors now await PCE inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2400 ahead of US PCE data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2400, consolidating its retreat from two-month highs at 1.2423 in the European session. The pair is weighed down by the mixed UK economic data and the US Dollar comeback. Focus now remains on the US PCE data.
Gold stalls after Fed officials signal more hikes may be needed
Gold price (XAU/USD) stalls after early gains on Friday, exchanging hands in the $1,970-80 range in the European Session, after the release of poorer-than-expected US data provided the safe-haven with a bid.
Will Dogecoin price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?
Dogecoin price has been in a tight range bound movement since November 22. The recent recovery above the range low looks promising and hints at an explosive move for next week.
US February PCE Inflation Preview: Bad news for the Dollar, good news for the Fed? Premium
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index is expected to stay at 4.7% YoY. Easing inflation would be welcome news for the Fed, but not for Dollar bulls.