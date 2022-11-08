We’re not sure the 'post-pivot’ phase of this cycle will see greater appetite to buy bonds, at least not this side of year-end. Meanwhile, a surge in supply this week should see yields jump further.
Last ditch supply meets cautious investors
Issuers will probably see today’s relatively light event calendar as an opportunity to return to primary markets after two tumultuous, central-bank dominated, weeks. Thursday’s US CPI report is the next flashpoint, and it will coincide with the sale of $21bn worth of 30Y T-bonds by the Treasury. November is relatively late in the year for borrowers to complete their 2022 funding programmes, but we’d expect that given turbulences earlier this year some will welcome the opportunity to secure some funding. This comes on top of any opportunistic 2023 pre-funding due to a very uncertain outlook.
That’s from the borrowers’ point of view, but what about investors? The past two weeks has been a bruising one with disappointed dovish hopes for the Fed, but with signs that other central banks may take greater notice of looming recession risks. For government bonds, erstwhile described as safe havens, these are mixed messages, but we think caution is likely to be the dominant view. Firstly, because hopes of a shift in central bank rhetoric have been repeatedly quashed by high inflation. Secondly because, as year-end approaches, we expect risk appetite to progressively diminish.
We think the combination of greater supply and still cautious investors means issuance will result in higher yields still. Ultimately, bond direction very much depends on whether data allows for the much hoped-for turn in central banks tightening intention, but we think risks are skewed upwards for yields this week.
The last few weeks of 2022 should see supply impact rates price action
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Slower hikes could mean higher rates for longer
It is also worth reflecting on the implication of the new phase in the fight against inflation. What was widely described as a ‘pivot’ was in fact a signal that what we would describe as the ‘catching up’ phase of this cycle is near its end. During the ‘catching up’ phase, central banks were pretty much on autopilot, hiking in large (up to 75bp) increments as they exited years, or even decades in the case of the European Central Bank, of very loose policy. The new phase promises slower hikes, and more attention being paid to the side effects of tightening. As Fed Chair Powell was at pains to stress, this doesn’t necessarily mean a lower terminal rate.
In fact, it just so happened that news on the inflation front on balance worsened in the run up to last week's Fed meeting, making its message an apparent contradiction. In reality, there is no contradiction. The Fed, and other central banks, can remain hawkish for even longer in the new phase of this tightening cycle if data fails to fall quickly enough. The result, compared to a counterfactual where hikes proceed at a faster 75bp pace, means less risk of an economic, or financial, accident, but it also implies a more protracted hiking cycle. As a result, the ‘area under the curve’, for those with calculus class PTSD, may well end up being greater, meaning rates (on average) higher for longer.
We would challenge the narrative that this should result in higher inflation expectations. In our view, this new phase also reduces the risk of a too early end to this cycle, and so of inflation resurgence. The upshot is, higher real rates, and for longer. This needs not be negative for risk sentiment, if tail risks reduce as a result. A protracted hiking cycle could bring lower inflation expectations, and higher real rates
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Read the original analysis: Rates Spark: Reflections on the new phase of this cycle
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.