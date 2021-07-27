Record low real yields across the world betray an exceptional degree of macro angst. Or do they? Don’t look at rates in isolation. Other markets are fine. The tide of central bank purchases lifts all boats and normal liquidity conditions will only return at the end of the summer.
Low confidence is mostly a rates thing
In an otherwise quiet session, much attention will be paid to US consumer confidence but we expect most risk-taking to be reserved for after the more significant events later this week, namely the FOMC meeting, US Q2 GDP, and PCE deflator. Nonetheless, consumers’ outlook on the economy matters for the current market narrative, in particular with rates plumbing new lows in real terms. Risk assets on the other hand display none of the macro angst visible in bonds.
Central bank purchases lift all boats, resulting in record low yields
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Should consumer sentiment continue to be impacted negatively by higher prices, bond investors would see their doubt about the sustainability of the recovery vindicated. This in turn could conceivably reduce US rates’ ability to rise back as more liquid market conditions reassert themselves into September but we think liquidity factors play a greater role in driving the market. In the meantime, all bets are off, and we suspect the same causes (Fed purchases, lower liquidity, Covid-19 worries) will produce the same effect: low rates with little connection to economic reality.
Higher ECB purchases hit yields particularly hard in poor liquidity conditions
Source: ECB, ING
To illustrate this point, for the third week in a row the ECB published weekly PEPP purchases in excess of €22bn. This implies a monthly rate in July that exceed the €80bn of previous months and could be a result of a front-loading strategy ahead of a further reduction of liquidity in August. Higher central bank purchases are a prime reason for low rates and flatter curves but a slowdown in August will not necessarily bring higher yields, due to a slowdown in supply. A more likely turning point in our view is when the September supply surge comes into view. In the meantime, rates could drop lower still, but don’t read too much into that.
Read the original analysis: Rates spark: Real low
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides from 1.18 amid risk-off mood, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, falling as the US dollar benefits from the risk-off mood. Worries about covid, China's techlash and tensions ahead of the Fed are weighing on sentiment. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.38 as the dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading below 1.38, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground across the board. Earlier, sterling benefited from the drop in British covid cases.
Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
Dogecoin to retest critical support before overcoming doubt
Dogecoin price thrilled investors after posting a 17% surge on July 26. Following the swing high, DOGE has wiped out most of those gains as it retraces.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...