Rates have been bouncing back after this week's key events and data. Some are seeing value again, eyeing also geopolitical risks. In the background though lurks the Fed's desire for a steeper curve to provide it with more leeway to ratchet up key rates. The ECB lags behind, but the discussion is already shifting toward more persistent price pressures.
Key events out of the way offer bonds brief relief
This week’s key data and hearings presented the final confirmation that central banks are under pressure to react to inflation staying higher for longer. Markets had been well ahead of the game, yields having risen significantly since mid-December, and are now taking a breather. A decent 30Y US Treasury auction, with strong indirect bids, does indeed suggest some are seeing value again with the 30Y yield handle having risen to 2% again at the start of the year.
Regarding the pandemic, Omicron is still sweeping across the globe and in the US headlines of military support to aid hospital staff shortages sound dramatic. However, there are also early signs of Omicron having peaked at least in parts of the US as well, similar to what is seen in the UK and previously South Africa. In geopolitics the tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine remain unresolved, fears of escalation and threats of harsh sanctions will have added to the outperformance of Bunds especially with the eurozone more exposed given its energy dependence. At the same time, negotiation channels are not entirely closed and the Russian and German foreign ministers set to meet next week.
A lighter calendar in the week ahead could offer bonds additional respite and may allow markets to broaden their focus for the time being, to geopolitics and the pandemic situation more generally. But hawkish comments by the Fed's Waller and Harker last night came as a reminder that swift and substantial policy tightening lies ahead despite a still raging pandemic. And at the back of it all remains the question whether the Fed will also actively want to engineer a steeper yield curve to provide it with more leeway to ratchet up its main tool, the fed funds target rate.
30Y US treasuries: Some may see value again, now back at a 2% handle
Source: Refinitiv, ING
... but tightening is coming, also for the eurozone
EUR markets were paring some of their front-end ECB hike bets yesterday, coming from elevated levels. And we would agree that hiking expectations for the current year look stretched, but we do see the ECB starting to hike rates early in 2023. The ECB minutes of the December meeting due for release next week may offer more clues of how worried the ECB already was regarding inflation. Comments from Vice President De Guindos yesterday might be seen as attempt to steer the ECB discussion in the direction of greater inflation upside risks. He stressed inflation was less transitory than predicted several months ago and cited the evolution of energy prices as the main risk to the inflation outlook – which also brings us back to geopolitics, but not only.
The EUR curve is still under-pricing medium term ECB tightening in our view
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Supply should remain an accompanying theme even as the focus is shifting away from the periphery
Eurozone periphery bonds still outperformed yesterday with the first supply wave having been straddled without much of a hiccup. In the week ahead we see Belgium and Austria as the next candidates to launch new 10Y bonds via syndicated deals alongside scheduled auctions from Germany, Finland, France and Spain. As the incentive to front-load funding should be even greater with prospects of central bank tightening drawing closer, supply should remain an accompanying theme for longer even as the focus is now shifting away from the periphery issuers.
Read the original analysis: Rates spark: A breather on the way up?
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats before testing 1.1500, eyes on US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and started to retreat toward 1.1450 after rising to 1.1480 area during the European trading hours on Friday. The dollar selloff seems to have lost its steam as investors shift their attention to US Retail Sales, Industrial Production and UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3700 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3700 as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK economy grew by 0.9% on a monthly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. On a negative note Industrial Production expanded by only 0.1% in the same period.
Gold edges lower after meeting resistance near $1,830
Gold erased a large portion of its daily gains after advancing toward $1,830 earlier in the day. Ahead of the high-tier data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1.5%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820
Ethereum price could be preparing for a reversal as a bullish chart pattern is forming. Ethereum bulls are eyeing a 12% ascent toward $3,820 if the token slices above $3,398.
US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data? Premium
Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census Bureau on Friday, January 14. Investors expect sales to remain unchanged at $639.8 billion in December.