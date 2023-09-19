Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0700 amid cautious risk tone
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0700 amid cautious European markets on Tuesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the shared currency while a subdued US Dollar price action could lend support to the pair.
GBP/USD hangs near multi-month low, vulnerable below 1.2400
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2400, languishing near five-month lows in early Europe on Tuesday. A steady US Dollar and a cautious market mood weigh on the pair ahead of Wednesday's UK CPI data and the Fed decision.
Gold consolidates its gains, Fed rate decision looms
Gold price consolidates its recent gains above the $1,900 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the major central banks' monetary policy meeting.
XRP price holds ground above $0.50 amid threat to security status
XRP price held above the $0.50 level, considered key support for the altcoin in its recovery. In a recent turn of events, the NYDFS dropped all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins from its “greenlist.
Cautious start with an abundance of central bank meetings ahead
There's every chance that by the end of this week, the bulk of the major central banks have ended their tightening cycle and in many cases, signaled such as the ECB did last week.