In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Gold is not slowing down and continues to aim higher in an extremely handsome bullish price action setup.

Silver isn't far behind and is moving higher after breaking the mid-term uptrend line.

The EURUSD is aiming for the 23,6% Fibonacci after bouncing from 38,2%.

The GBPUSD is in a big flag formation. Breakout to the upside is very probable.

The EURPLN is showing us how great false breakouts can be. The price collapsed after a fake rise above the horizontal resistance of 4.63.

The AUDUSD is in a long-term head and shoulders formation and a short-term inverted head and shoulders. Which one will win?

The USDCAD has slowed down below two major downtrend lines.

The NZDCHF's sentiment is negative after the price dropped below the long-term up trendline.