While US markets are heading higher the picture is more mixed in Europe, while the dollar is falling back as Powell sticks to his views on inflation.
- Powell testimony gives Wall Street a boost
- Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered
- FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally
Jerome Powell stuck to the script on monetary policy this afternoon, delighting those who think the current spike in prices will be temporary and frustrating those who had hoped the central bank chief would trim his sails into a growing wind of unease about the direction of inflation. Whether he moderates this line under sustained questioning remains to be seen, but for now the world’s most important central banker is remaining firmly ‘on-message’, holding fast to the stance he has maintained (more or less) all year. Early gains on Wall Street saw the Dow move above 35,000, while the S&P 500 has hit another record high, something it continues to do with astonishing regularity. Perhaps what also helped has been his reiteration that the Fed would act if needed, soothing fears that some harboured about Fed policymakers being asleep at the wheel.
Powell’s testimony has knocked back the dollar, although given the greenback’s relentless rise of late this might not last. Nonetheless it has been enough to make waves in the commodity space, lifting gold and oil as well as other raw materials, and helping miners on the FTSE 100 to make gains. However the index remains in the red along with parts of Europe, with most of the index falling back even as banks and mining stocks make headway. Once again it is growth stocks that have led the way on Wall Street, with Europe’s lack of big tech names proving a hindrance in a modest rerun of the themes of summer 2020.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 after dovish comments from Powell
EUR/USD has surpassed 1.18 after Fed Chair Powell's prepared remarks push back against imminent tapering of bond buys. The dollar is down across the board. He also focuses on the role of reopening in pushing inflation higher. In parallel, US PPI beat estimates.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.39 on Powell's comments, strong UK data
GBP/USD has surpassed 1.3850, after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Fed Chair Powell downed the dollar by rejecting a discussion of tapering.
XAU/USD jumps to one-month tops on Powell’s remarks
Gold caught some aggressive bids and shot to near one-month tops, around the $1,830 region during the early North American session. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so was triggered by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments.
Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely
Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend since July 5, and this sell-off could be coming to an end. Although indecisive, a bounce from a crucial demand zone seems likely to kick-start an uptrend.
Breaking: BoC leaves policy rate unchanged, reduces weekly asset purchases to C$2 billion
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following the July policy meeting as expected.