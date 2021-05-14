April Review – “Following the strong rally into the 3/8 top, there was a one week consolidation, and then a sharp decline into 3/24. From that date, the market has been in a sideways trading range.”
Key Dates – 4/5, 4/12, 4/16, 4/20, 4/26, 4/28
4/5 was a very good short term high. 4/12 was a pass. 4/16 was a short term high. 4/20 was a very good high.
4/26 and 4/28 were not effective. Score – 3 out of 5 good dates = 60%.
OPEC Key Dates - 4/5, 4/14, 4/19” (Please note that OPEC is “O” on the chart).
4/5 was a very good short term high. 4/14 was a break out to the upside. 4/19 was a one day low.
Score – 3 out 3 good dates = 100%.
Total Score – 6 out of 8 good dates = 75%.
May Update – Crude Oil zig zagged higher for most of April. On 4/29, it hit the top of its trading channel, but closed on 4/30 about mid range. The top Astro events for the Oil this month are:
4/30 AC – Neptune 180 US Neptune; 5/11 PM – New Moon in Taurus at Apogee; perhaps the most important is 5/13 AC – Geo Jupiter enters Pisces; and 5/25 AC – Lunar Eclipse at Perigee.
Key Dates – 5/3, 5/12, 5/14, 5/16, 5/20, 5/21, 5/26
This is an excerpt from the Astro Trend newsletter. Astro-Trend covers about thirty futures related markets including the major Financial Markets, such as the Stock Market, T-Bonds, Currencies, and most major commodities. We also offer intra day data which identifies potential change in trend points to the minute.
