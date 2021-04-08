The positive vibes only train keeps on rolling into Friday. The market got a shot of the good stuff on Wednesday after the Fed Minutes leaned to the dovish side, showing the central bank unified with its lower for longer view.

 

This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recaptures 1.1900 on poor US employment-related data

EUR/USD recaptures 1.1900 on poor US employment-related data

An unexpected advance in weekly unemployment claims hurt the dollar, alongside the poor performance of US Treasury yields following words from Fed’s chief Jerome Powell.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns

GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns

GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the pound is incapable of taking advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD at highest in over a month amid dovish Powell comments

XAU/USD at highest in over a month amid dovish Powell comments

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices hit their highest levels in over a month of just north of the 18 March $1755 high in recent trade and continue to hold in the upper-$1750s.

Gold News

Ethereum Price Forecast: Buyers aim for $3,000 as more than $52 billion worth of ETH locked away

Ethereum Price Forecast: Buyers aim for $3,000 as more than $52 billion worth of ETH locked away

Ethereum price has been under consolidation for the past week after a run to its new all-time high of $2,151. The digital asset faces weak resistance ahead according to various on-chain metrics while bulls target $3,000.

Read more

Mining stocks: A house built on shaky ground

Mining stocks: A house built on shaky ground

It’s tempting to say that miners are showing strength compared to gold based on the GDX’s performance, but other mining proxies say otherwise.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures