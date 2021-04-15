AUD/USD, H4
The Australian Dollar recorded a strong gain in trading yesterday, gaining around 1.14% against the US Dollar. Currently, AUDUSD is trading around 0.7750, leaving room for a rally of around 100 pips towards the average resistance level of 0.7848.
Employment in Australia rose 70.7k between March and February 2021, well above market expectations of 35k, reflecting a further recovery in the labor market. Part-time jobs rose 91.5k while full-time jobs fell slightly by -20.8k.
Australia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in March 2021 from 5.8% the previous month, below the market consensus of 5.7%. This is the lowest unemployment rate since March 2020, due to the ongoing economic recovery. The number of unemployed fell 27.1k to 778.1k, as people looking for full-time work fell 32.6k to 544.1k and those looking only for part-time jobs fell 5.5k to 234k. (Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics).
AUD/USD, H4.
AUDUSD has broken the resistance at 0.7676 indicating that the rebound at 0.7530 is still continuing. The bias again shows the positive side for resistance at 0.7848 which is a strong average high price. A strong break of these levels does not rule out the possibility for the price to re-test the 0.8006 peaks. From the projection, the price has the potential to try to test the FE 161.8% of the 0.7530 drawdown to 0.7676 and 0.7583. On the negative side, the price also has the opportunity to test the resistance level which has now switched its function as support back to 0.7676, provided that the price does not continue yesterday’s rally. Technical support is still on the side of the bulls, with the AO above the buy zone, the golden cross Tenken sen, and the Kinjun sen above Kumo at least still showing that the H4 arena is still dominated by bulls.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from highs as investors await US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has backed down from the highs near 1.20 as the dollar benefits from the Fed's upbeat mood. All eyes are on US Retail Sales, which are set to leap.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam. The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release. XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Coinbase (COIN) closes down 14% from the $381 opening price, what next?
After a dream debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Nasdaq at $381, the shares rallied as high as $429.54. Although the upswing failed to sustain, as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks tumbled across the board.