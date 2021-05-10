Solid 1Q21 GDP despite restrictions: We expect 1Q21 GDP growth to arrive at -1.4% y/y (+1.1% q/q s.a.), in line with market expectations. Surprisingly strong March real economy data lifted the average quarterly industrial production and retail sales growth visibly up. Despite restrictions being in place for most of the 1Q21, that mainly affected retail and services sectors, retail sales accelerated to 2.8% y/y from -2.7% y/y observed in 4Q20. On the other hand, average industrial production came in at 7.4% y/y in 1Q21 compared to 5.8% y/y in 4Q20. All in all, Polish economy became much more resilient to the containment measures and we expect 1Q21 to be the last quarter with negative annual growth dynamics. However, a positive surprise cannot be ruled out - it might come from higher contribution from inventories and/or the trade balance.
Bond market drivers: 10Y yield moved close to 1.7%. Following the strong yield increase at the end of April, the 10Y LCY yield stabilized and moved in a narrow range between 1.65-1.7% last week, mirroring the core market development. As a result, the spread against the 10Y Bund remained unchanged at around 190bp. According to the MinFin, Poland has already covered 67% of this year’s borrowing needs after last week’s switch auction. Today, state development bank BGK sold papers worth around PLN 4.4bn within the first auction this month. So far this year BGK issued paper worth close to PLN 18.5b, while the maximum issuance for this year is planned to reach PLN 33.2bn. This week, NBP will hold the first this month QE operation.
FX market drivers: Increased volatility of the zloty. Over the course of the week, the zloty has been characterized by increased volatility which might prevail also this week. Stronger US dollar in the first half of the week and uncertainty about the Supreme Court ruling on CHF loans pushed EURPLN toward 4.58. However, weaker than expected April labor market data in the US were negative for the USD, which depreciated sharply on Friday. Dollar development coupled with the Supreme Court decision on CHF loans, which can be seen as favorable for the banking sector, were positive for the zloty as EURPLN moved towards 4.55 at the end of the week. This week, zloty might stay volatile as another Supreme Court ruling on May, 11 could provide further guidance on the FX mortgage issue.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD eyes critical resistance at $1,850
XAU/USD is rising for the fourth straight day on Monday. Next hurdle for gold is located around $1,850. A technical correction could be witnessed before the next leg up.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500 Nasdaq Day Ahead: No jobs, no bears, no way
Friday's jobs report still looms large over markets this morning with the dollar suffering a pasting at the hands of a resurgent sterling. Yields continue to shrug it off and slumber while the VIX does give a little wobble.