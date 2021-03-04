GBP/JPY 4H Chart: Targets at 152.00

The British Pound declined by 1.48% against the Japanese Yen during last week's trading sessions. The decline was stopped by the 50– period simple moving average at 148.00 last week.

As for the near future, the GBP/JPY exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern. Bullish traders could target the 152.00 level during the following trading sessions.

However, the weekly resistance level at 149.79 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

GBPJPY

AUD/JPY 4H Chart: Likely to maintain channel

The Australian Dollar declined by 3.35% against the Japanese Yen during last week's trading sessions. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average last week.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to maintain an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the AUD/JPY pair would be near the 85.00 level.

However, the weekly resistance level at 84.01 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

AUDJPY

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 as markets await Powell

EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support

Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.

Gold News

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).

US Dollar Index News

