GBP/AUD 4H Chart: Decline likely to continue
The British Pound has declined by 1.73% against the Australian Dollar since April 1. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during last week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the GBP/AUD pair will be near the 1.7800 level.
However, the bottom border of the ascending channel pattern could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this week's trading sessions.
GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Bears could prevail
The Great British Pound has declined by 1.49% against the Canadian Dollar since April 5. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average during last week's trading sessions.
As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bearish traders will be near the weekly S1 at 1.7067.
However, the support level at 1.7168 could still provide support for the GBP/CAD currency exchange rate within this week's trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data
EUR/USD has surged well above 1.19, as markets have reassessed US inflation data, which marginally beat estimates. Elevated expectations have triggered a "sell the fact" response on the dollar. Updates on J&J's vaccine issues are awaited.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up
Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $63,287 ahead of Coinbase IPO. Ethereum price also formed a new all-time high of $2,229 and remains extremely bullish. XRP price is up by 170% in the past two weeks as it seems Ripple will win the SEC lawsuit.
S&P 500: Steady she goes as volatility and retail volume drops
Calm prevails across equity markets and it feels a bit eerie! There is no GameStop frenzy, no SPAC bubble, and no inflation pop to speak of. The only thing that is moving is the VIX volatility index!
XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740
XAU/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward $1,720. Renewed USD weakness is providing a boost to XAU/USD. Next hurdle on the upside is located at $1,740 ahead of $1,745.