EUR/NZD 4H chart: Decline likely to continue
The common European currency declined by 1.56% against the New Zealand Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs last week.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for sellers will be near the weekly S2 at 1.6453.
However, the weekly support level at 1.6575 could provide support for the EUR/NZD currency exchange rate within this week's trading sessions.
AUD/NZD 4H chart: Two scenarios likely
The Australian Dollar declined by 101 pips or 0.93% against the New Zealand Dollar last week. The 200– period simple moving average provided resistance for the currency pair during last week's trading sessions.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the weekly time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could edge higher during this week's trading sessions. A breakout through the upper line of a descending channel pattern could occur.
However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate could take a dive this week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.