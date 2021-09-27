EUR/AUD two scenarios likely
Since last week's trading sessions, the common European currency has declined by 0.99% against the Australian Dollar.
Currently, the EUR/AUD exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the weekly support level at 1.5950 could be expected this week.
However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers may pressure the currency exchange rate higher during the following trading session.
EUR/CAD breakout occurs
The Eurozone single currency has declined by 1.80% against the Canadian Dollar since September 20. A breakout occurred through the bottom border of an uptrend line during last week's trading sessions.
Given that a breakout has occurred, sellers could continue to drive the currency pair lower during this week's trading sessions. The potential target for bearish traders would be near the 1.4600 level.
However, the weekly support level at 1.4722 could provide support for the EUR/CAD currency exchange rate this week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 in aftermath of German elections
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, struggling to rise amid the close German elections. The safe-haven dollar dropped earlier as the Evergrande crisis eased. US Durable Goods Orders and a speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.
GBP/USD rises to 1.37 as upbeat mood outweigh petrol crisis
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.37, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and last week's BOE hawkishness. Brexit-related shortages of petrol in the UK hurt sterling earlier.
XAU/USD eyes $1767 critical supply zone
Gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebbing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus optimism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.