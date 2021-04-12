EUR/AUD 4H chart: Breaks one-month highs
The common European currency has surged by 1.61% against the Australian Dollar since April 1. The currency pair hit a one-month high during this week's trading sessions.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions.
However, a resistance level at 1.5679 could provide resistance for the EUR/AUD currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
EUR/CAD 4H chart: Bulls could prevail
The Eurozone single currency has surged by 1.90% against the Canadian Dollar since April 1. The currency pair breached the 1.5000 level during last week's trading sessions.
The EUR/CAD currency exchange rate is likely to make a brief retracement towards a support level at the 1.4800 area during the following trading sessions.
A potential upside reversal could occur from the support line at 1.4800 level during this week's trading sessions and could target the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 1.5184.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.19 as the dollar retreats ahead of critical bond auction
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, nearing the monthly high at 1.1927 as equities move off daily lows while US Treasury yields remain subdued. A critical ten-year Treasury auction is eyed. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, benefiting from dollar weakness and as the UK is reopening. Non-essential shops and other businesses are back Britain's vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down.
XAU/USD looks to retest key $1,760 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to find direction at the start of the week. Additional gains are likely if XAU/USD manages to break above $1,760. Buyers continue to defend key support at $1,730.
XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started
Bitcoin price hints that a new all-time high is approaching fast. Ethereum coils up in an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, eyeing $2,400. Ripple bulls fall short of momentum before hitting a 49% upswing target at $1.5
S&P 500: Earnings season imminent as market pauses for breath
Equity markets look set to open the week in a relaxed fashion, taking a break after last week's record gains. The earnings season kicks off properly later this week, so Monday and Tuesday may see limited risk-taking in advance.