EUR/AUD 4H Chart: Bears could prevail

The common European currency declined by 1.00% against the Australian Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The currency pair reversed from the 1.5600 level on March 24.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the EUR/AUD pair will be near the 1.5300 area.

However, a support cluster at the 1.5350 level could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

EUR/CAD 4H Chart: Decline likely to continue

The Eurozone single currency fell by 1.05% against the Canadian Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The EUR/CAD currency pair tested the 1.4800 level on March 26.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower. A breakout through the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern could occur this week.

However, the weekly support level at 1.4761 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

Latest Forex Analysis

EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.

The pound is firmly up against the greenback, trading near a four-day high of 1.3846. Optimism about Britain’s reopening provides support.

A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.

Bank stocks struggle in Europe as rumours swirl of forced margin call liquidations on Friday. IPO Edge reported several investment banks with links to Archegos Capital Management were behind the sharp sell-offs in TMT stocks on Friday with ViacomCBS and Discovery shedding nearly 30%.

Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).

