AUD/JPY 4H Chart: Bears likely to prevail
The Australian Dollar has declined by 112 pips or 1.31% against the Japanese Yen since this week's trading session. The currency pair breached the 50– period SMA on May 13.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session.
However, a support line at 84.50 could provide support for the AUD/JPY currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
CAD/JPY 4H Chart: Bull run to continue
Upside risks have continued to pressure the CAD/JPY currency pair higher since the beginning of this month. The Canadian Dollar has surged by 2.42% against the Japanese Yen since May 1.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the weekly R2 at 91.45.
However, the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern at the 91.00 level could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate this week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.