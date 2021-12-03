Alibaba price passes low levels
On Tuesday, November 30, the stock price of Alibaba passed the 2018 and 2019 low levels at $129.70. The decline occurred, as the rate passed the support of the 50-day simple moving average at the $160.00 level. In the meantime, the rate has been declining from its all-time-high level booked on October 27 2020 in a channel down pattern.
A continuation of the decline of the price has no close by technical support levels. However, it is highly likely that round price levels are set to act as stopping points. Namely, previously, the 140.00 mark managed to cause a recovery, the 180.00 acted as resistance and the 160.00 level provided support.
On the other hand, a potential recovery of the stock price could find resistance in the 2018 and 2019 low levels at 129.70 and the 130.00 and 140.00 round price levels.
Silver breaks pattern
The resistance of the 200-day simple moving average provided the price of silver with resistance in the middle of November. The resistance was enough to cause a decline, which broke the two-month channel up pattern and passed below the support of the 50-day simple moving average. On December 3, the price had almost reached the 2020 summer and 2021 absolute low level zone that is located below the 22.00 level.
If the price passes below the support zone at 21.50/22.00, it could extend its decline to the 20.00 mark. Below the 20.00 level, the 2019 summer high level zone might provide support.
On the other hand, a recovery of the price might find resistance in the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages near 23.50 and 25.00.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?