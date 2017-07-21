Options activity: OI in GBP OTM puts rise, JPY seen higher

The GBP/USD pair may have rebounded from the low of 1.2932 (61.8% Fib R of 1.2812-1.3126) yesterday, but the options activity suggests the decline of the recent high of 1.3126 has more steam.

GBP - Investors continue to buy downside bets

Call Summary vs 1.2999 (Source: CME) July 20 data Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 26,036 75 7,149 18 18,887 57

Put Summary vs 1.2999 (Source: CME) July 20 data Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 24,974 425 1,775 21 23,199 404

On Wednesday, we saw a big improvement in the OI positions in the ITM put options, along with a healthy gain in the OI in the OTM puts as well.

The preliminary data for Thursday published by the CME shows investors continued to boost downside bets in line with the decline in the GBP/USD spot. The OI in the OTM puts jumped by 404 contracts. Not much action is seen in the calls.

Back-to-back daily additions in the OTM puts particularly in the 1.29 Put indicates the investors expect Cable to extend the sell-off to sub-1.29 levels.

Yen seen higher

Call Summary vs 0.00890 (Source: CME) July 20 data Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 18,126 851 4,252 62 13,874 789

Put Summary vs 0.00890 (Source: CME) July 20 data Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 21,149 161 6,147 345 15,002 -184

A big jump in OI positions in near-the-money call options (0.00895 and 0.009) coupled with a decline in the OI positions in OTM puts indicates the investors expect Yen to strengthen despite rebound in the USD/JPY from the 200-DMA on Thursday.

However, gains are likely to be short lived/moderate, given the investors have boosted positions in the ITM put options as well.