Oil prices remain buoyed by a softer inflation profile hence the expectation of a more moderate Fed. However, both benchmarks are trading off overnight highs as investors debate the pre-Lunar Chinese New Year boost to jet fuel and physical quotas (according to a physical broker in Singapore) against the post-Lunar Covid Tsunami and a likely drop off in mobility. Although only a transitory factor in the eventual economic climb from a state of demand destruction in China, uncertainty surrounding new infection rates could prove to be a short-term rally capper
China's reopening should be a key support factor; we expect prices to remain range bound through the early part of this year, followed by a moderate lift in Q2 as demand in China and Europe begins to recover. At the same time, the risk-reward is not as compelling as we move up the price ladder as it was in the low $70 (Brent). But based on an expected recovery in domestic demand in China and minimal global supply growth when the global cyclical turns back up, the market will again be faced with low inventories, inelastic supply, and higher oil prices (Brent $100).
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0800 during the European trading hours on Friday. The cautious market mood ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.2200 heading into the American session on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar erase some of Thursday's losses and causing the pair to push lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-month highs, holds near $1,900
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,900 after having touched a multi-month high of $1,909 earlier in the day. The modest rebound in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Peter Schiff urges Bitcoin holders to sell BTC above $19,000
Peter Schiff, a Gold proponent and financial commentator, has urged Bitcoin holders to sell the asset when BTC price reaches above $19,000, as it has done following the release of softer US CPI data on Thursday, January 12.
Attention shifts to US bank earnings
US inflation came in line with expectations. The kneejerk market reaction to the data was surprisingly negative, but the major US stock indices extended rally, while the US dollar dropped sharply.