WTI oil price surged above $76 per barrel on Thursday, hitting the highest since October 2018, supported by growing prospects of strengthening global demand, falling US inventories and OPEC+ decision to start gradually adding about 2 million barrels per day to the market in August – December period.
Cartel’s decision to start easing output curbs comes from tightening oil market amid acceleration of global economic recovery that boosted demand and oil prices.
The WTI contract broke above psychological $70 barrier and registered a monthly advance of 6% in June (the biggest monthly rally since May 2020).
Bulls also generated strong positive signal on weekly close above pivotal Fibo barrier at $73.44 (61.8% retracement of larger $114.80/$6.52 fall) that shifts near-term focus towards Oct 2018 peak ($76.88), violation of which would open way for further advance and expose $80 target.
Corrective dips are expected to offer better buying opportunities.
Res: 75.83; 76.20; 77.00; 77.81
Sup: 74.42; 73.72; 73.44; 71.96
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid mixed US data
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1850 and is on a recovery path, as the dollar softens. US jobless claims beat estimates with 364K, yet failed to boost the greenback. On the other hand, the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 60.6 points.
GBP/USD bounces from 10-week low, hovers around 1.38
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, recovering from the fresh 10-week lows it hit earlier. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar has shed some of its gains.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.