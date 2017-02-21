Oil maintains bullish tone for fresh attempts at $55.00/22 targets
US CRUDE OIL
Oil price remains bullishly aligned and shows scope for final push towards key short-term barrier at $55.22.
Psychological $55.00 barrier has been cracked on Tuesday, but several attempts higher this week that left daily candles with long upper shadows, suggest that there is strong hesitation at this barrier.
Bullish daily studies are supportive , with rising 10SMA that tracked the price action this week, offering solid support at $53.62 which should contain dips and keep bullish scenario in play.
Res: 54.49; 55.00; 55.22; 56.00
Sup: 54.03; 53.62; 53.33; 52.90
- R3 55.9967
- R2 55.5333
- R1 54.9067
- PP 54.4433
- S1 53.8167
- S2 53.3533
- S3 52.7267
