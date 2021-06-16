NZDUSD has been in a sideways move over the last two months with upper boundary the 0.7313 resistance and lower boundary the 0.7100 handle. The price is trading near the aforementioned level, falling beneath the bearish cross within the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The RSI indicator is diving in the negative territory as well as the MACD oscillator, while the stochastic dropped in the oversold zone.
If the price falls below 0.7100, the 200-day SMA will be approached around 0.7035, ahead of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement mark of the up leg from 0.5470 to 0.7463 around 0.6995. Before meeting the 0.6800 psychological level, the 0.6940 barrier could gain attention underneath these hurdles.
A break above the short-term SMAs, might send the market to the upper boundary at 0.7313 before accelerating to the three-and-a-half-year high of 0.7463 and the 0.7557 barrier, which was set in July 2017.
To summarize, NZDUSD is currently neutral in the short term, with a risk of becoming bearish if the price falls below the 200-day SMA. Otherwise, a move over 0.7463 would confirm the bullish outlook in the medium term.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, in limited, typical, pre-Federal Reserve trading. Markets await the bank's dot plot and Chair Powell's comments on potential tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.41 after strong UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, rising after the UK reported an annual inflation rate of 2.1% in May, beating estimates and raising the chances of a BOE rate hike. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.
Gold: Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?
Gold price fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. Fed decision, Jerome Powell’s policy outlook to determine gold’s next direction.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.