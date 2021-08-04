In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Another bad day for the American Dollar. Dollar Index, ends the short correction and comes back to the downfall.

EURUSD is having almost the same situation as the Dollar Index but in reverse. Here, the price ends the shallow bearish correction and comes back to the up trend.

AUSUSD is still below major resistance but close enough to be worried about a possible breakout.

NZDUSD is showing more strength giving us a buy signal, which brings us to the New Zealand Dollar and its power gained after recent labor data from New Zealand.

EURNZD escapes from the symmetric triangle to the downside.

AUDNZD also with a drop.

NZDCHF on the other hand, aims higher after the bounce from the lower line of the flag.

NZDJPY with an even better setup. Here, the price is bouncing from the horizontal support with an inverse head and shoulders pattern. Very bullish price action.