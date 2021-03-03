NZD/USD: Testing the resistance

The US dollar has exerted much pressure on the NZD lately and made the pair dive to the support of 200-MA above 0.72. However, the pair bounced and currently trades below 0.73 between 100-MA and 50-MA. The positioning of the MAs is a very convenient example of how you can use them for technical analysis and action planning.

