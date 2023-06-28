NZDUSD had been steadily regaining ground after finding its feet at the 2023 low of 0.5984 in early June. However, the latest rebound faltered after challenging the upper boundary of the Ichimoku cloud, with the price reversing lower and dropping below both its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs)
The momentum indicators currently suggest that the bearish forces are intensifying. Specifically, the RSI is retreating further below its 50-neutral mark, while the stochastic oscillator is sloping downwards near its 20-oversold zone.
If the selling interest intensifies, the pair could descend towards the March bottom of 0.6083. A drop beneath that region could pave the way for the 2023 low of 0.5984. Even lower, the 0.5815 hurdle could provide downside protection.
On the flipside, should the correction cease and the price edge back higher, immediate resistance could be met at the recent rejection region of 0.6246. Conquering this barricade, the bulls might aim for 0.6304 ahead of the four-month peak of 0.6383. Further advances could then cease at the 2023 high of 0.6536.
Overall, NZDUSD has been experiencing a significant pullback in the short term, while its retreat below both the 50- and 200-day SMAs is further darkening the technical outlook. Nevertheless, the decline could accelerate and the pair could revisit its 2023 lows in the case that it crosses below its March bottom.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0950 ahead of Powell, Lagarde
EUR/USD is moving back and forth around 1.0950 in the early European morning. The pair is struggling to find direction as investors are awaiting speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde for fresh guidance on interest rates.
GBP/USD tests 1.2700 as US Dollar firms up, Bailey, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is dropping further to test 1.2700 in the European session. The pair is undermined by an extended US Dollar rebound and a cautious risk tone, as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of key speeches from Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey.
Gold declines towards $1,900 as spotlight shifts to Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price has challenged the crucial support of $1,910.00 in the London session. The precious metal is declining towards the psychological support of $1,900.00 as investors are expecting hawkish interest rate guidance from Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Pro Ripple attorney shows new evidence to support Ripple case against SEC
Attorney John Deaton, an XRP proponent and founder of Crypto-Law US, identified a developer of the XRPLedger who didn’t receive any funds from the payment firm, a case that could help Ripple defend itself in the lawsuit against the SEC.
ECB Forum Preview: Central banker panel key to identify alignment or divergence on interest rates
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System (Fed) and Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) President, will be speaking at the 2023 ECB Forum on Central Banking at 13:30 GMT on Wednesday.