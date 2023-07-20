NZD/USD drifted higher on Thursday after four negative days, defending its summer uptrend above the 2022 resistance trendline and June’s high of 0.6246.
The RSI and the MACD have lost strength within the positive area, though they are still fluctuating above their neutral levels, keeping the risk skewed to the upside. Some optimism is also rising due to the double bullish crosses between the 20-day SMA and the longer-term SMAs, but traders will see if the crosses are lasting.
Should the pair close comfortably above Wednesday’s doji candlestick, and specifically above 0.6300, the recovery mood could strengthen towards last week’s bar of 0.6390. A continuation above 0.6400 could then target the 0.6500-0.6535 key resistance zone, where the crucial 2021 descending trendline is positioned. A decisive step above the latter would upgrade the long-term outlook from neutral to bullish, likely motivating fresh buying to 0.6600.
In the negative scenario, where the floor at 0.6255 cracks, the bears could re-challenge the 20- and 200-day SMAs around 0.6200. Even lower, the 50-day SMA at 0.6173 and the 0.6150 constraining area might prevent an aggressive downfall towards the tentative support trendline from June at 0.6100.
To sum up, NZD/USD could stay attractive to buyers if the 0.6255 floor stands firm, but for the pair to gain fresh impetus, the pair will need to climb above 0.6300.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.1115
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week, reaching a low near 1.1115 during the American session. The Greenback gained momentum after US data showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K, the lowest level seen in nine weeks. The data boosted US Treasury yields and provided support for the US dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level in 10 days near 1.2850. Following a quiet European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and rising US yields, triggering another leg lower in the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up to US Dollar demand Premium
The US Dollar edged firmly higher on Thursday, resulting in XAU/USD falling to $1,965.30 a troy ounce. Following a consolidative stage at multi-month lows, the Dollar Index (DXY) surged towards the 101.00 area, as the lack of follow-through of its recent bearish trend finally resulted in an upward correction.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.