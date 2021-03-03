NZD/USD

The New Zealand Dollar surged by 92 pips or 1.28% against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair reversed from the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday's trading session.

Most likely, bullish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers would be near the weekly R1 at 0.7388.

However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.7316 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.

NZDUSD

fxsoriginal

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Analysis feed

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls from 1.21 as the dollar rises across the board

EUR/USD falls from 1.21 as the dollar rises across the board

EUR/USD is back in the red, trading below 1.21 as the dollar gains ground/ The ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the US ISM Services PMI are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 ahead of UK budget

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 ahead of UK budget

GBP/USD is retreating from 1.40 as the US dollar gains fresh ground. Traders await UK Chancellor Sunak's budget presentations, which will likely consist of extending the furlough scheme and tax hikes.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains

XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains

A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.

Gold News

Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish

Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish

Cardano is trading at the apex of a descending triangle, hinting at a 28% breakdown to $0.84. The parabolic SAR points highlight the hovering overhead pressure. The upward movement is likely to be hampered at $1.26, as illustrated by the IOMAP model.

Read more

US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data

US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, manage to regain come buying interest and advance to the 90.90 region.

US Dollar Index News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures