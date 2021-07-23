Today, we have few setups on more exotic instruments than usual.
There's an excellent long-term setup on the CHFJPY, where we are finishing a bearish correction. The price is bouncing from the combination of horizontal and dynamic support and everything seems ready for another bullish wave.
The AUDNZD is in a short-term sideways movement but with a long-term negative outlook.
The NZDCHF is in a perfect flag formation. For the buy signal, we need to see the breakout of the upper line of this pattern.
The NZDJPY is in a similar situation but here we additionally have a bounce from the horizontal support. The sentiment is positive.
Silver uses every chance to go lower. Currently, we are testing the long-term support of asymmetric triangles. The outlook is rather negative.
The Dollar Index broke the neckline of the giant inverted Head and Shoulders pattern and yesterday it defended it as a support with a hammer candle. That is definitely a positive and optimistic sign for buyers.
