One of the key skills in trading FX markets is to pair strong currencies against weak currencies. A current example of this can be found in trading the New Zealand Dollar against the Swiss Franc.
The strong: The New Zealand dollar
Running up into the RBNZ meeting this month the expectations were that the RBNZ was going to hike rates. Unemployment was at a low (4.0%), inflation high (3.3% y/y), tapering had stopped on July 23 and the largest investment banks in the regions were predicting three hikes before year-end. However, just before the meeting, short term sentiment changed. A single case of COVID-19 was found and this sent the nation into an entire lockdown. Since then the cases have been steadily rising and we are not yet entirely sure how many more cases are to come. The previous peak number of cases was 89 per day. On Wednesday am there were 63.
RBNZ not too worried about cases rising
After the RBNZ held rates due to the Covid outbreak Governor Orr said that COVID cases alone will not stop a rate hike and needs to move on policy and cannot wait for uncertainty to lift. This positive sentiment was echoed on Tuesday this week (Aug 24) when RBNZ’s Hawkesby said this week that the RBNZ considered raising the official cash rate by 50 bps at the last meeting. This was above the estimates of one rate hike and would have been a bullish surprise. The RBNZ is not showing major signs of concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and the medium-term outlook for the NZD seems firm. The RBNZ’s approach to covid-19 is ‘been there, done that’ and we know that lockdowns work.
As long as COVID sticks to that script - annoying, but manageable, then the NZDCHF pair has plenty of room to move higher. The RBNZ is projecting one rate hike this year and four the next.
The weak: The swiss franc
The SNB has the lowest interest rates in the world at -0.75% as they try to discourage inflows into the CHF. As a safe haven currency CHF, alongside the JPY, often sees strength in risk-off markets. The SNB actively engage in the markets in order to discourage its strength. With that being said, the SNB are not anywhere near hiking. So, relative to the NZD, it should remain weak.
The chart
Entry NZDCHF at market with stops below.
The main risks to this outlook are as follows
-
If the COVID cases mean lockdowns go on and on in New Zealand that could change the RBNZ’s confident outlooks.
-
Any heavy risk-off trading would see the CHF gain in value.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips toward 1.1750 on a more cautious market mood
EUR/USD is edging lower, retreating toward 1.1750 as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground ahead of Fed Chair Powell's highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech on Friday. Updated US GDP figures and the ECB's meeting minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD dips under 1.3750 as Brexit causes shortage warning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK supermarkets warned of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit. The dollar is on the rise as traders reposition ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday. US GDP data is eyed.
Gold remains depressed below $1,800 amid steady USD
After testing the high of $1,805 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. Prices dip toward $1780 in the US session but bounced back above $1,800. Again, the precious metal started the journey to the south after breaking the $1,800 level.
XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence
XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496. A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.