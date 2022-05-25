The New Zealand dollar is almost unchanged on Wednesday. NZD/USD posted strong gains in the Asian session but has surrendered most of those gains.
RBNZ shows hawkish teeth
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered on expectations, with a 0.50% rate hike which brings the cash rate to 2.0%, its highest level since 2016. The New Zealand dollar dipped ahead of the decision but rallied by over one percent after the rate increase. However, the upswing proved to be brief, as NZD/USD has given up most of those gains.
The rate hike of 0.50% was widely expected, but the markets weren’t sure what to expect from the rate statement. In the end, the statement was quite hawkish, with the RBNZ forecasting that the cash rate will have to increase to 3.4% by the end of 2022 and peak at 3.9% in mid-2023. Prior to today’s statement, the RBNZ had projected that the cash rate would remain below 3% until mid-2023 and peak at 3.4% in 2024. In the revised forecast, the RBNZ is giving notice that the cash rate peak will be higher than expected and the pace of tightening will also be faster than previously anticipated.
In follow-up remarks, Governor Orr acknowledged the possibility of a recession but said that the Bank had to curb the growth in demand in order to rein in inflation and keep inflation expectations in check. The RBNZ has forecast that inflation will peak at 7% in Q2, after a gain of 6.9% in the first quarter. Orr has come out swinging, but it will be a tricky task to aggressively raise rates and slow growth without causing the economy to stall.
NZD/USD technical
-
NZD/USD is testing resistance at 0.6475. Above, there is resistance at 0.6540.
-
There is support at 0.6352 and 0.6287.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 ahead of key US events
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0700 in the European session. In its Financial Stability Review, the ECB warned abrupt rate increases could trigger corrections in financial markets. The FOMC's May meeting minutes could potentially be the next significant catalyst.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2500 area in the European session on Wednesday. The renewed dollar strength ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders data and the FOMC Minutes weigh on the pair.
Gold: $1,850 could be a tough nut to crack for XAUUSD bears
Gold Price is retreating from two-week highs of $1,870, as tensions mount in the lead-up to the minutes of the Fed May policy meeting, which is likely to provide fresh hints on the central bank’s tightening path.
The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded
Shiba Inu price is stuck trading inside a range for nearly two weeks and shows signs of exploding soon. Interested investors can ride this wave, which is likely going to be volatile.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!