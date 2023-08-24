Nvidia announced STUNNING results when it released its Q2 earnings yesterday after the bell. The company reported $13.5bn sales last quarter and said that it expects $16bn sales for next quarter, up from $12.6bn forecast last quarter. Earnings jumped to $2.70 per share, versus $2.09 expected by analysts, and the most-loved chipmaker of the year approved $25bn in share buybacks. Shares rallied 10% in the afterhours.
Elsewhere, the morose PMI data from Europe and the US pushed yields lower yesterday and kept US crude below the $80pb level, even though the US inventories dived more than 6 mio barrels for the second consecutive week. Trend and momentum indicators remain comfortably negative, and the market conditions are far from the oversold territory, meaning that there is room for a deeper downside correction in oil prices.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
