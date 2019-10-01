Non-Farm Payrolls: EUR/USD volatility set to rise – fasten your seat belts

- The worst manufacturing PMI in 10 years raises concerns about the US economy.
- Two disappointing Non-Farm Payrolls reports also push tensions higher.
- EUR/USD volatility may rise after several years of relatively muted responses.
The "king of forex indicators" – Non-Farm Payrolls – is always interesting – and the upcoming publication for September 2019 maybe even more fascinating – especially for EUR/USD traders. The reason is growing concern about the US economy after several years of smooth-sailing – particularly in the labor market.
Worrying developments
Is the US economy facing a recession? That is the question that many investors are asking after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector contracted for the second consecutive month. Moreover, the score of 47.8 is the worst since June 2009 and well below expectations of topping 50 – the threshold separating expansion for contracting.
Another source of concern stems from several hiccups in the labor market in recent months. Non-Farm Payrolls used to rise at a pace of around 200,000 per month. However, the economy gained only 33K positions in February. That seemed like a one-off after jobs reports in March and in April returned to normal. But then came May with only 72K. One again, the employment market went back to normal in June and July's figure was already somewhat weaker – 159K according to the revised data.
And after that, August's NFP already disappointed with 130K – despite increased government hiring toward the 2020 census. Contrary to February and May's sudden drops – followed by leaps – we are now seeing persistent declines.
Expectations for the upcoming September report are already modest – around 140K. They may have further dropped after the ISM Manufacturing PMI mentioned earlier.
EUR/USD volatility around the Non-Farm Payrolls
In any case, uncertainty is higher, and it may lead to higher volatility. For EUR/USD traders, the past few years have seen more modest price action. The chart below shows how volatility in the first 15 minutes after the release has dropped from the peak in 2016-2017 and is gradually sloping lower.
Average volatility in the four-hours following the publication has also been on a downtrend, suffering a drop in mid-2018 and edging lower ever since.
Given the higher uncertainty, this spell of frustrating price action may come to an end on October 4.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD falls to three-week low amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2250, to the lowest since early September. Uncertainty about UK PM Johnson's plans regarding Brexit is weighing. UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years
The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.
Gold Set-up remains in favour of bearish traders
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Tuesday, albeit has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to near two-month lows.