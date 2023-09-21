Share:

In a time not long ago, the stock market tended to rise as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. However, the recent market dynamics have flipped this script entirely. Now, the mere mention of rate hikes sends stocks tumbling. This shift demands our attention.

The recent decision by the United States Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates at 5.50% has left many wondering whether they will continue hiking to combat rising inflation, anchored at 2 percent. As the U.S. grapples with a series of challenges, including surging energy prices, consumer confidence reminiscent of the Global Financial Crisis, and a downturn in manufacturing, the big question looms: Will the Fed keep rates high and potentially raise them further in 2024? It's a pivotal moment in the world of finance, and we must watch closely as these dynamics evolve.