Share:

Weekly forecast (September 25 – 29, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2,825, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3,100.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2,825, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2,500.

Monthly forecast, September – October, 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2,529, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2,762 – 2,865.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2,529, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2,377.