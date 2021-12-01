Oil prices came under renewed selling pressure on Tuesday with underlying demand concerns due to the Omicron variant.

The more hawkish than expected Fed rhetoric and a dollar recovery also contributed to selling pressure. WTI plunged over 5% to lows below $65.0 p/b before stabilizing. API data recorded a small inventory draw, although risk conditions dominated.

WTI recovered to $68.00 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around $71.20 p/b as choppy trading continued.

After holding net gains, precious metals dipped sharply following Powell’s comments, especially with strong US dollar gains.